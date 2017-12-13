Snow is over, the Sun is out!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The clipper responsible for snow this morning and snarling the commute is moving away from Southern New England! Clouds continue breaking up and the rest of the day will feature some sunshine and quieter weather. Temperatures today will still be sub-freezing in many towns as the mercury peaks in the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s. However, the wind will make it feel a bit colder - more like the teens (but it won’t be *as* bad as yesterday).

We’ll end the week tomorrow with tranquil, but chilly weather. A storm develops too late and too far offshore to be of concern for us late Friday into early Saturday --- here in CT, we may just see some flurries Friday evening into Sunday morning. The rest of the weekend will be uneventful weather-wise, but we do trend a bit milder!

Farther down the road, the start of next week will be storm-free… then, we're still looking at the possibility of precipitation late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THIS MORNING…

Clouds gathered over night and from those clouds the snow is now falling. This snow is coming from a “clipper” system, just in time for the morning commute. It's a cold start out there too, but the good news is that brutal wind has subsided. Lows this morning are in the teens and lower 20s. Since the air is so cold, the snow that's falling is dry and fluffy.

TODAY...

The storm will quickly slip out to sea to the south of New England this morning. Snow will end from west to east across the state between 8:00 and 10:00 am. Total snow accumulations are expected to range from a coating to 2” with a ratio of 15:1. There could be some isolated totals up to 3" in portions of Southern Connecticut. Since the snow is light and fluffy it will be easy to remove. However, the snow is making for a slick morning commute. The sky will become mostly sunny by about 11am as a brisk northwest wind develops. Gusts to over 30 mph are likely this afternoon. It is going to be a cold day, but not quite as cold as yesterday. Highs will range from 28-35.

Tonight will be quite cold. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the range of 5-15 across much of the state.

FRIDAY…

Overall, tomorrow's going to be a pretty nice day to end the week. The sky will be partly sunny as highs range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 along the I-95 corridor. Although the air will be cold, the wind won’t be too strong.

A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow night. It’ll stay too far to the south and east of New England to have a major impact on our weather. Some guidance models keep us completely snow-free, while other models brush Connecticut with a light snowfall after midnight. Either way, it should not be a big deal. Low temperatures Friday night should range from 15-25.

THE WEEKEND…

If we do get any snow Friday night, it will end Saturday morning and overall the weekend is looking pretty good. The sky will become partly sunny Saturday as a gusty northwest wind develops. Highs will range from 30-35.

Saturday night will be cold thanks to the combination of clear skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas with single digits possible in the normally colder locations.

Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure will crest over New England and that means the wind will be light. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine as temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s. This is great news if you have errands to run or if you have outdoor plans!

NEXT WEEK…

A storm will likely head our way next week, but the guidance models are at odds with the timing and the impact. For now, we’ll go with a nice start to the week. Monday should be partly sunny and milder with highs 40-45. Most of Tuesday looks good too! It will be a comfortable day with highs in the 40s. However, a wintry mix of snow and/or rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. As the storm moves away on Wednesday, a strong northwest wind will develop. Temperatures could reach 40 degrees Wednesday morning, but the air will turn much colder during the afternoon and evening. This scenario could change, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

