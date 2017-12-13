Ambulance rear-ended by car in Tolland - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Ambulance rear-ended by car in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -

An ambulance was involved in a crash in Tolland on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Old Post Road near Wonderview, Tolland dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said the ambulance had just returned from a medical call when it was rear-ended.

Two EMS personnel were taken to the hospital for evaluation, along with the driver of the car that was involved.

Minor injuries were reported.

