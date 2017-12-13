Ambulance rear-ended by car in Tolland

An ambulance was involved in a crash in Tolland on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on Old Post Road near Wonderview, Tolland dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said the ambulance had just returned from a medical call when it was rear-ended.

MVA UPDATE: Here are some photos from the accident involving our ambulance earlier this evening. This ambulance will be out of service for an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/6lFVjhtFef — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) December 14, 2017

Two EMS personnel were taken to the hospital for evaluation, along with the driver of the car that was involved.

Minor injuries were reported.

MVA ALERT: #TollandFire is on scene of a MVA on Old Post Rd near the intersection of Wonderview. Please avoid the area. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) December 14, 2017

