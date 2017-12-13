8-year-old girl donates birthday gifts to children's hospital

Bella Broughton is young, but she knows the true meaning of Christmas (WFSB)

If you want to know the true meaning of Christmas, just ask Bella Broughton.

“It’s about giving, not receiving,” Broughton said.

She already has a grasp on that life lesson, saying she wants “to make the children happier.”

Her birthday is just 17 days before Christmas, but she didn’t ask for gifts for herself. Instead, her birthday list included items for others.

“This year she decided to donate toys to the children’s hospital,” said Trinity Broughton.

“There are a lot of kids that spend Christmas in the hospital instead of having fun with their family at their house,” Bella said.

Bella and her sister colored flyers featuring the wish list of items for kids at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.

This isn’t the first birthday that Bella passed on the presents.

It started with Bella’s fifth birthday.

She wanted to help the animals at the shelter near her home so she asked for pet supplies for her birthday and donated them.

She did the same thing when she turned six, and again when she turned seven, amazing especially her parents.

“It gives me chills. It makes me so proud,” Trinity said.

“I think it’s incredible. It really is,” said Victoria Broughton, Bella's mother.

There were boxes of toys from a third grader who has just one wish for herself.

“I only want one thing for Christmas; to spend time with my family,” Bella said.

