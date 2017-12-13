PD: Suffield woman has been missing for a week

Police in Suffield said they are looking for a woman who has been missing since Dec. 6.

Kimberly (Mahoney) Saxton, 52, was last seen at her home in Suffield.

Police said her car was left at her home.

She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 668-3870.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.