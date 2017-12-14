Snow creates driving hazards across the state

Roads quickly became slick on Thursday morning thanks to another round of winter weather.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the fast-moving snowstorm wasn't substantial, but it was enough to coat the pavement.

"It's very light snow, but nonetheless it is accumulating on the ground surfaces and therein lies the problem," Haney said. "The timing is not great. It's coming just in time for the morning commute."

Track the snow with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Haney called for 1 to 2 inches in the southern Connecticut counties. Some spots saw up to 3 inches.

Closings and delays were posted to the Channel 3 system starting around 4:30 a.m. By 6 a.m., the numbered in the dozens. They can be found here.

"This is an Alberta Clipper, they sweep down from the province in Canada," Haney said. "They don't do much but cause a nuisance in terms of our driving."

Haney said conditions started to improve between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

"Any snow that we have out there will be coming to an end and it turns out to be a mostly sunny day [Thursday]," he said.

The rest of the day will be breezy and cold, but not quite as cold as it was on Wednesday.

Temperatures started off in the high teens and low-20s. They should reach the upper-20s and low-30s.

The cold trend will continue into Friday.

"Saturday looks windy with flurries, but that's it," Haney said. "No major storms this upcoming weekend."

Looking further ahead, Monday looked good.

For Tuesday into Wednesday, however, Haney said it looks like some mixed precipitation is going to arrive.

"Wednesday morning is looking a little bit tricky," he said. "We'll be sure to keep you posted."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app or head here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.