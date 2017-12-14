Water main break closes schools, affects traffic in Winchester

A water main break closed a high school and affected traffic in Winchester on Thursday morning.

School officials said Northwest Regional 7 High School is closed for the day.

They also said Winchester Public Schools have also closed for the day.

Traffic was down to one lane on Route 44.

Police said they were alternating traffic lanes on both sides of the road between Park Place West and Whiting Street.

There's no word on what caused the break and how long it will take crews to fix it.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

