Snow causes delays on state's major highways

A coating of snow was seen on the roads in Killingworth around 4 a.m. on Thursday. (WFSB)

As soon as Thursday's snow arrived, the Channel 3 Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out the driving conditions.

Between Killingworth and Clinton, it found about an inch of snow coating the pavement around 4:30 a.m.

By the snow began moving out in the 8 a.m. hour, viewers in a number of towns reported seeing up to 3 inches.

It also affected drive times across the state.

Hartford to New Haven was 80 min., Waterbury to Hartford was 123 min. and New Haven to the George Washington Bridge was 190 min.

The clipper system working its way into the state was expected to bring several quick inches of snow for parts of the state before it wrapped up later in the morning.

Drivers were urged to be cautious when heading out onto the roads.

Probably an inch of snow so far at the library in Clinton this morning. @WFSBnews #weatheron3 pic.twitter.com/pg52lecuAk — Patricia Del Rio (@patriciadelrio) December 14, 2017

