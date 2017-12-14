Vigils, remembrance mark 5th year since Sandy Hook shooting

Thursday marked five years since 20 students and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Vigils to honor and remember the victims are planned both for Thursday night and the upcoming weekend.

Remembering Sandy Hook

A group born from that violent day continues to work to go beyond Newtown.

The Newtown Action Alliance organized nationwide vigils to honor all victims of gun violence.

Over the weekend, there was a candlelight vigil in Westport. This weekend there will be vigils in both Hartford and Madison.

A vigil is planned at Stratford's Town Hall on Thursday night. It's organized by the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund.

Thursday is also a day for the victims' families, friends and community members to come together in privacy to mourn the loss of their loved ones.

"Every year, it's significantly sad for the community," said Po Murray, chairman, Newtown Action Alliance & Newtown Foundation. "But, at the same time there's some resiliency in the community because we don't want to be defined by the tragedy. We want to be defined by the changes, and the good efforts put forth by the community members and families themselves."

There will also be a virtual moment of silence at 9:35 a.m.

Organizers called it interfaith and non-partisan that can be observed anywhere. More details about it can be found on this Facebook page.

It'll run until 9:40 a.m.

While the pain never goes away, parents said groups like Sandy Hook Promise have helped them remain focused on preventing mass shootings.

"His legacy lives on through these programs and that's the only way I can think to pay tribute to my little boy," said Nicole Hockley, mother of Sandy Hook victim Dylan Hockley.

Gov. Dannel Malloy directed all flags to half staff from sunrise to sunset.

There is no permanent memorial in Newtown.

However, in Jan. 2017, the memorial commission and an advisory panel will sit in on a public forum to discuss design ideas.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal released a statement in which he chastised Congress for inaction when it comes to gun laws.

“Today marks the fifth anniversary of one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history. I stand in awe of the families who, through unimaginable grief and pain, have shown unparalleled courage and resilience. We must never forget the innocent lives lost that day, and we must never abandon their cause.

Shame on Congress for allowing yet another year to pass without action. Shame on Congress for allowing this tragic anniversary to be followed by so many more—in Sutherland Springs, in Las Vegas, in Orlando, in Charleston, and in our communities each and every day. Each day that passes marked by inaction, Congress turns its back on the will of the American public--complicit as 90 more lives are lost to the scourge of gun violence.

Today and every day, we must honor with action. I will not give up this fight.”

Murray echoed those words.

"In order for us to truly end gun violence in America, we need more Americans to step up and demand action from legislators," he said. "Until then, nothing will change. We encourage you to step up and join us in our fight."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.