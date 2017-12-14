Willimantic police arrest man for sexually assaulting girls

Angel Rosario is accused of sexually assaulting girls between the ages of 7 and 17, according to Willimantic police. (Willimantic police)

A four-month investigation into three separate sexual assaults in Willimantic led to the arrest of a 51-year-old man.

Angel Rosario was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police said in each case, the victims were girls between the age of 7 and 14.

In the first case, Rosario was charged with risk of injury to a minor.

In the second, his charges were risk of injury, first-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault.

The final case involved charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

The cases included combined surety bonds of $200,000.

Rosario is due in court on Thursday in Danielson.

