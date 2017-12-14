Hartford police seize stolen guns, drugs and case in months-long investigation

A two month long investigation in Hartford led to the seizure of drugs, cash and stolen guns.

Hartford police arrested 26-year-old Pascious Minks on a number of charges.

Over the months of November and December, police said they conducted a narcotics and firearms operation into Minks.

Wednesday, they searched a home on Mary Shepard Place.

They said they found stolen and suspected stolen guns, including two assault weapons.

Detectives found three firearms, 3 pounds of marijuana, 497 various controlled narcotics, controlled substance pills such as Oxycodone, narcotics packaging materials and about $4,300 in cash.

Police said Minks is a convicted felon.

He was charged with criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory.

