Outreach team in New Haven makes sure homeless have shelter during cold stretch

With the bitter cold temperatures and the snow on Thursday morning, a street outreach team in New Haven was busy on Wednesday.

It made sure those who needed shelter got the help then needed to stay warm overnight.

Resources were available at the Columbus House.

It opened its doors in the 1980s.

Since then, a team has been aiding the homeless, not only by providing those in need with food and shelter, but also helping them get back on their feet and find housing.

Wednesday night, ahead of the snow, all of its 81 beds were spoken for.

There are also walk-in shelters in the Elm City where people can go when the temps plunge and it's not safe outside.

Alison Cunningham is the CEO of Columbus House.

She explained to Channel 3 that the street outreach team, which is managed with other organizations, gets people off the streets and into some place warm.

"We hope that those people actually did come in to the emergency overflow shelter last night or some of the other shelters in town or showed up somewhere off the streets because it really does threaten people's lives when it's that cold," Cunningham said.

She also said there is a waiting list to get into the Columbus House. However, there are other resources.

She encouraged anyone who might need help to call 211.

"If you see people, please encourage them to get in," Cunningham said. "Please call us if you encounter someone you know needs help."

