12.14.17 Hearts of Palm and Avocado Cocktail

Hearts of Palm and Avocado Cocktail
From James O'Shea at the West Street Grill
Ingredients:
2 Haas Avocados (ripe, yielding to the touch but not mushy)
1 small jar of Hearts of Palm (drained, rinsed and drained again) cut into small crab lump pieces
4 small sheets of Nori Seaweed cut into julienne (use a scissors)
Mayonnaise Sauce
Ingredients:
1/3 Cup plus of JUST MAYO (Vegan Mayonnaise)
½ Teaspoon + of toasted Old Bay Seasoning
½ Teaspoon of Turmeric
1 Tablespoon of organic ketchup
Juice of 1/3 of a lemon
Drop of Worcestershire Sauce (vegan) Wan Ja Shan Brand
A few drops of green Tabasco and/or Sriracha
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
PREPARATION:
Halve the avocados and remove the (pith) stone
Score lightly and carefully scoop out a good amount of the pulp from the center of the fruit into a bowl, leaving a little border behind.
Add in the hearts of palm lumps
Season with a little salt and pepper
MAYONNAISE PREPARATION:
Whisk all the sauce ingredients together to make a well flavored mayonnaise
This dressing is like a dressing made for crab.
Add the dressing to the avocado and the hearts of palm lumps and fold all together mixing well. (Do not overmix)
Spoon some of the salad mixture into each of the hollowed out avocado halves creating nice mounds.
Top with a julienne of seaweed.
You can also double the recipe for the mayonnaise and plop a tablespoon on top of the mounds before the seaweed garnish.
Serve with Meyer Lemon or citrus of your choice.
Police in Suffield said they are looking for a woman who has been missing since Dec. 6.More >
Police in Suffield said they are looking for a woman who has been missing since Dec. 6.More >
Some parents in Bristol were furious with school officials following the lack of a delayed start.More >
Some parents in Bristol were furious with school officials following the lack of a delayed start.More >
The Tarrant County medical examiner's office says Dawson fatally shot himself. The deaths of 9-year-old Luke Dawson and 5-year-old Aubrey Dawson were ruled homicides.More >
The Tarrant County medical examiner's office says Dawson fatally shot himself. The deaths of 9-year-old Luke Dawson and 5-year-old Aubrey Dawson were ruled homicides.More >
A four-month investigation into three separate sexual assaults in Willimantic led to the arrest of a 51-year-old man.More >
A four-month investigation into three separate sexual assaults in Willimantic led to the arrest of a 51-year-old man.More >
There's a new initiative to make sure everyone can experience one of the state's most popular attractions.More >
There's a new initiative to make sure everyone can experience one of the state's most popular attractions.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
Police say 22-year-old Natalie Onay was found passed out in the driver's seat of her car at the intersection of Columbia and Governor.More >
Police say 22-year-old Natalie Onay was found passed out in the driver's seat of her car at the intersection of Columbia and Governor.More >
Roads quickly became slick on Thursday morning thanks to another round of winter weather.More >
Roads quickly became slick on Thursday morning thanks to another round of winter weather.More >
Three people face charges after Shelton police said they threw a man off the Shelton/Derby Bridge on Thanksgiving morning.More >
Three people face charges after Shelton police said they threw a man off the Shelton/Derby Bridge on Thanksgiving morning.More >