12.14.17 Hearts of Palm and Avocado Cocktail

Hearts of Palm and Avocado Cocktail

From James O'Shea at the West Street Grill

Ingredients:

2 Haas Avocados (ripe, yielding to the touch but not mushy)

1 small jar of Hearts of Palm (drained, rinsed and drained again) cut into small crab lump pieces

4 small sheets of Nori Seaweed cut into julienne (use a scissors)

Mayonnaise Sauce

Ingredients:

1/3 Cup plus of JUST MAYO (Vegan Mayonnaise)

½ Teaspoon + of toasted Old Bay Seasoning

½ Teaspoon of Turmeric

1 Tablespoon of organic ketchup

Juice of 1/3 of a lemon

Drop of Worcestershire Sauce (vegan) Wan Ja Shan Brand

A few drops of green Tabasco and/or Sriracha

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

PREPARATION:

Halve the avocados and remove the (pith) stone

Score lightly and carefully scoop out a good amount of the pulp from the center of the fruit into a bowl, leaving a little border behind.

Add in the hearts of palm lumps

Season with a little salt and pepper

MAYONNAISE PREPARATION:

Whisk all the sauce ingredients together to make a well flavored mayonnaise

This dressing is like a dressing made for crab.

Add the dressing to the avocado and the hearts of palm lumps and fold all together mixing well. (Do not overmix)

Spoon some of the salad mixture into each of the hollowed out avocado halves creating nice mounds.

Top with a julienne of seaweed.

You can also double the recipe for the mayonnaise and plop a tablespoon on top of the mounds before the seaweed garnish.

Serve with Meyer Lemon or citrus of your choice.