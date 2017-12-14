Mystic offers free admission to SNAP card holders

There's a new initiative to make sure everyone can experience one of the state's most popular attractions.

Starting on Thursday, anyone who shows their SNAP EBT benefit card will get free admission to Mystic Aquarium.

This is aimed at families too, since every benefit card can admit up to four guests.

The aquarium says this program is part of its ongoing mission to educate care for the planet and especially the ocean.

"We know it's not just about tourism, it's about education. That's what this place does so extremely well and others in our state to teach why it's important to care about the environment why it's important to protect our waterways, why it's important to understand the science of climate change and the rest,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy.

This complementary admission runs until the end of next year.

