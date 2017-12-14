Lawmakers submit signatures to force a special session

On the push to fix a health insurance program thousands of seniors rely on, it appears a special session could happen.

Lawmakers submitted enough signatures to the Secretary of the State to force a special session before the end of the year.

Lawmakers want to restore $50 million funding to the Medicare Savings Program.

“The Medicare Savings Program helps many seniors and residents with disabilities make ends meet,” said Senator President Pro Tempore Martin Looney. “It is important that we reach a bipartisan consensus to restore the Medicare Savings Program just as it critical that we continue our bipartisan work on a deficit mitigation package to bring the budget back into balance.”

“State Senate Democrats are always focused on making Connecticut a great place to live,” said Senator Bob Duff. “Our state Medicare Savings Program benefit helps make Connecticut an attractive place to retire and once again demonstrates our commitment to our seniors.”

Republican Senator Len Fasano wrote a lengthy letter to Democrats, saying in part "Holding seniors hostage for a deficit mitigation plan is simply unconscionable. Waiting to adopt a bipartisan solution for MSP that is already agreed upon, just so you can tie this issue to solving a deficit, a process which could take weeks or even months, will only create chaos and more uncertainty for thousands of seniors and disabled individuals across our state. This was never our agreement or our understanding. We need to work in good faith with one another, especially once we have agreement to take action."

They pushed for a special session to make it happen, something the governor isn't agreeing to.

"While I believe our priority must be to call a session through Gov. Malloy for December 19, should the governor refuse I want you all to know that the Senate Republicans have submitted 17 petitions to the Secretary of the State as of yesterday," Fasano said.

The governor wants legislators to address the full $208 million deficit, not just the Medicare.

