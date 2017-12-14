A cold night and snow showers are possible before the week is over!

THURSDAY RECAP…

As expected, it was a snowy morning across the state. We received 1-3” of light, fluffy snow, but it certainly slowed down the morning commute. The highest total reported in the state was 3.4” in Norwich. As the clouds cleared away, a brisk northwesterly wind developed and it caused some blowing and drifting. Some gusts were close to 30 mph. Plus, it was a cold day with afternoon highs only in the 20s and lower 30s. Wind chills this afternoon were in the single digits and teens.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will be clear this evening. Some partial cloudiness may arrive toward dawn. The combination of clear skies, diminishing winds, and a fresh snow cover will allow temperatures to drop to very cold levels. Overnight lows will range from 5-15, but the mercury could dip closer to zero in the normally colder locations. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens this evening. Winds will become much lighter night as high pressure moves closer to New England.

FRIDAY…

A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow and tomorrow night. It’ll track too far to the south and east of New England to have a major impact on our weather. However, a few flurries or snow showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening. They could leave a dusting or a light coating of snow in parts of the state. We’ll start out with some sunshine in the morning, but the sky will be mainly cloudy in the afternoon. It’ll be another cold day with highs in the 20s and lower 30s.

The sky will begin to clear after midnight Friday night and the mercury will dip to 15-25.

THE WEEKEND…

Overall, a pretty nice weekend. The air will remain cold, but we don’t have to worry about any snow. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 30s. A brisk westerly wind will keep wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s.

High pressure will move directly over New England by late Saturday night. That means with sky will be clear and the wind will subside. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens in many outlying areas, but single digits are possible in the normally colder locations.

Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure will crest over New England and that means the wind will be light and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 30s once again. This is great news if you have errands to run or if you have outdoor plans!

NEXT WEEK…

A storm will likely head our way next week, but the guidance models are still at odds with the timing and the impact. For now, we’ll go with a nice start to the week. Monday should be partly sunny and milder with highs in the 30s to near 40. If the GFS model is correct, the storm will move into Connecticut on Tuesday. Clouds will overspread the state and rain or a wintry mix will arrive during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the 40s before the precipitation arrives. The storm will move through quickly and therefore it should be gone before Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be partly sunny and a west-northwest wind could get quite gusty. Temperatures should reach 35-40, but the air will turn much colder in the afternoon and evening. For now, Thursday looks quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s to near 40.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

