Another round of snow on the way, the timing is not ideal!

After our cold and sunny start, clouds quickly overspread the state and temperatures as of the noon hour ranged from the teens and low 20s inland to the mid-20s along the shore. They'll likely only go up another degree or two this afternoon. A developing storm off the Mid-Atlantic will intensify later today and while its center will stay well offshore, it will come close enough to Southern New England to produce some light accumulating. Snow should start between 3 and 5p (at the onset, it will not initially reach the ground as the air is so dry - it evaporates), then end before or by midnight. Like yesterday morning's round --- this round will be fluffy and light… we’re forecasting only a coating to an inch across the northern half of the state, then an inch or two across southern and coastal CT (perhaps some locally higher amounts). Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire coastline of the state that runs until 10pm.

The weekend will be storm-free. Both days highs will be in the lower 30s, but Saturday will be quite windy (making it feel more like the teens/20s)… Sunday will be much calmer, so it will feel more comfortable under a mostly sunny sky.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

Thanks to a partially clear sky, dry air in place, a diminished wind and snow cover... temperatures to start the day have dropped into the teens along the shoreline and even into the single digits across inland CT!

After the frigid start with limited sunshine, clouds will be on the increase and temperatures this afternoon will peak in the mid to upper 20s inland, lower 30s along the shoreline. While a storm will develop and move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast later today, it will come close enough to produce light accumulating snow. With regard to timing, snow should begin late afternoon (just before the evening commute) and then end by midnight. The northern half of the state could see anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow, while the southern half and the shoreline could pick up 1 to 2 inches.

THE WEEKEND…

Overall, the weekend should be pretty nice. The air will remain cold, but we don’t have to worry about any snow. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 30s. A brisk westerly wind will keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

High pressure will move directly over New England by late Saturday night. That means with sky will be clear and the wind will subside. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens in many outlying areas, but single digits are possible in the normally colder locations.

Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure will crest over New England and that means the wind will be light and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 30s once again. This is great news if you have errands to run or outdoor plans!

NEXT WEEK…

A storm will likely head our way next week, but the guidance models are still at odds with the timing and the impact. For now, we’ll go with a nice start to the week. Monday should be partly sunny and milder with highs in the 30s to near 40. If the GFS model is correct, the storm will move into Connecticut on Tuesday. Clouds will overspread the state and rain or a wintry mix will arrive during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the 40s before the precipitation arrives. The storm will move through quickly and therefore it should be gone before Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be partly sunny and a west-northwest wind could get quite gusty. Temperatures should reach 35-40, but the air will turn much colder in the afternoon and evening. For now, Thursday looks quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s to near 40.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest

