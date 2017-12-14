One person injured in Broad Brook structure fire

Crews are battling a fire at an apartment in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor.

Tolland County dispatchers said the fire was reported on the second floor of a barn that has been renovated into a residence, on Broadbrook Road.

One person was pulled out of the structure and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, dispatchers said. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Crews from other towns have responded to assist.

BROAD BROOK CT: @BroadBrookFire is responding to Broadbrook Rd (RT191) for structure fire. Heavy fire reported on 2nd floor of a barn that was renovated into a residential dwelling. OIC requested retone w/ 3 additional tankers to scene. pic.twitter.com/dekz0c3lxy — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) December 14, 2017

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.