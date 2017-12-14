One person injured in Broad Brook structure fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

One person injured in Broad Brook structure fire

Crews are battling a fire in East Windsor (WFSB) Crews are battling a fire in East Windsor (WFSB)
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

Crews are battling a fire at an apartment in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor.

Tolland County dispatchers said the fire was reported on the second floor of a barn that has been renovated into a residence, on Broadbrook Road.

One person was pulled out of the structure and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, dispatchers said. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Crews from other towns have responded to assist.

