Suspect dead in New Britain officer-involved shooting

There is a heavy police presence on Chapman Street in New Britain (WFSB)

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Britain (WFSB)

One person is dead and two others were injured in an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Britain on Thursday evening.

It happened in the area of Chapman Street and Chapman court a little before 7 p.m. when police tried to stop a car.

The car was suspected of having been involved in a series of armed carjackings in New Britain and surrounding towns over the past two weeks, police said.

The most recent was on Monday, where police said shots were fired at one victim, and in a second incident a victim was pistol-whipped.

Police said as officers tried to stop the car and apprehend the occupants, more than one officer fired their weapon.

Three people were in the car, and were all hit by gunfire.

"I heard tons of shots. Seven, eight ten of them. Went to the backdoor. Saw the cops running. They made it up the hill. Next thing I know they had tape out and here we are," said Dawn Markunas, of New Britain.

One died and the two others are expected to recover.

Police said there was at least one firearm in the car.

A source told Channel 3 multiple police officers were shot at, but they are expected to be okay.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting in the investigation.

The investigation will be ongoing during the day on Friday, and the nearby Chamberlain Elementary School will be closed, as it is close to the investigation. There is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.

BREAKING: Large Police presence on New Britain’s Chapman St. A neighbor says she heard several gun shots. Parents rushed over to pick children up at nearby elementary school. Waiting to learn more from New Britain Police @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/A3PYOWihkN — Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeTV) December 15, 2017

