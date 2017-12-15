Newtown remembers the victims at a special church service

It was an emotional night in Newtown as the community marked five years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Saint Rose of Lima Church held eight funerals for a number of first graders who died in the senseless violence.

The community came together again on Thursday evening to remember all the victims.

"There are some with a pain as real as it was five years ago," said bishop Frank Caggiano with the Bridgeport Diocese.

He delivered a message of healing and hope. "We believe with all our hearts that love can conquer all violence and evil."

Walker Previdi read a passage as a way to honor his younger sister Caroline who is one of the 26 shining lights this community will never extinguish.

"I hope we can always keep before us what this day has done to us and done for us. It's made us stronger but also reminded us how vulnerable we are living life today," said Caggiano.

Monsignor Robert Weiss said it was a very difficult day full of tears and hugs. He presided over nearly half of the childrens' funerals in 2012.

Several elected leaders including Gov. Dannel Malloy, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Chris Murphy, and Rep. Elizabeth Esty also attended the service.

