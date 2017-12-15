AAA responds to more than 1,300 calls

Those bitter cold temperatures and slick roads took a toll on drivers on Friday afternoon and night as well as early Saturday morning.

AAA officials said they have already responded to more than 1,300 calls for emergency roadside service. At the height, crews were responding to more than 100 calls an hour in the Greater Hartford area alone.

“With this extreme cold, we get basically dead batteries and cars that don’t want to start. Most of the time people are not checking their air pressure that’s something very important especially with slick roads,” Angel Gonzalez with AAA roadside assistance said.

As cars struggle to start in the extreme cold, Gonzalez said it’s important to keep an eye on your air pressure during the winter months.

The timing of the snow coming right around the evening rush on Friday.

For Friday’s snow, the state’s Department of Transportation didn’t pretreat roads because temps were too low, but the spokesperson said there is still salt residue left over from the last snowfall on all of the state roads.

“If you’re driving around today you’re probably seeing that white residue on the state roads that essentially acts as a statewide pretreatment and that salt will reactivate as soon as the snow starts to fall,” DOT spokesperson Kevin Nursick said.

Nursick urged drivers to take it slow, leave the room with the car in front of you and build in extra travel time.

Some schools posted early dismissals or canceled activities for the afternoon and evening on Friday ahead of the snow. See the list here. A winter weather advisory for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties expired around 10 p.m.

Accumulations ranged from a coating to 1” in northern Connecticut to 1-2”, locally up to 3” in the southern part of the state. Snow started falling in Fairfield County around 4 p.m. on Friday, making the highways wet. The storm moved across the state as the evening went on.

Overnight the sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the 20s.

Overall, it will be a pretty nice weekend.

"Overall, you should expect a nice weekend, which is great news if you have errands to run or a holiday party to attend! The air will remain cold, but we don’t have to worry about any more snow," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

Saturday "will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 30s," Cameron said.

Cameron said Sunday will be even better.

"Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days," Cameron said. " High pressure will crest over New England and that means the wind will be light and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine."

Sunday, temps should rise into the 30s.

Monday is looking tricky to forecast.

"The GFS guidance model keeps Connecticut completely dry. However, the NAM and the European Model are forecasting snow or a wintry mix Monday morning in association with a front setting up to the south of New England," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

