Snow to make roads slippery this evening

A storm is tracking close enough to Connecticut and is bringing some snow Friday afternoon and evening.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties until 10 p.m.

Some schools posted early dismissals or canceled activities for the afternoon and evening on Friday ahead of the snow. See the list here.

Snow started falling in Fairfield County around 4 p.m. on Friday, making the highways wet. The storm is moving across the state as the evening goes on.

"The snow will be light and fluffy and easy to remove, but it will make for slippery travel conditions. The snow will end by midnight," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Track the snow with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Accumulations will range from a coating to 1” in northern Connecticut to 1-2”, locally up to 3” in the southern part of the state.

Overnight the sky will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the 20s.

DePrest said overall it will be a pretty nice weekend.

Saturday should be partly sunny with highs in the low- and mid-30s. However, a breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Temps will bottom out in the teens, possibly the single digits in parts of the state, for the overnight hours.

Sunday, temps should rise into the 30s with plenty of sunshine.

Monday is looking tricky to forecast.

"The GFS guidance model keeps Connecticut completely dry. However, the NAM and the European Model are forecasting snow or a wintry mix Monday morning in association with a front setting up to the south of New England," DePrest said.

Stay with Channel 3 for more as the forecast evolves.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.