Schools dismiss as winter weather advisory issued for parts of the state

A storm will track close enough to Connecticut to bring some snow by Friday afternoon into the night.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties until 10 p.m.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said clouds have already filled in and temperatures will peak in the mid-to-upper 20s.

"A developing storm that was once going to be a non-issue and stay offshore will now come close enough to southern New England to produce some light accumulating snow later [Friday] evening," Dixon said. "Snow should start between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then end before or by midnight."

Channel 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Day as a result.

"At the onset, it will not initially reach the ground as the air is so dry, it evaporates," Dixon said.

Dixon said the northern half of Connecticut could see anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow. The southern half and the shoreline could pick up 1 to 2 inches, perhaps more in some spots.

The storm may play out like the clipper from Thursday morning.

"The snow will again be fluffy and light," Dixon said,

Dixon said the weekend looks pretty nice.

"The air will remain cold, but we don’t have to worry about any snow," Dixon said.

Saturday should be partly sunny with highs in the low- and mid-30s. However, a breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Temps will bottom out in the teens, possibly the single digits in parts of the state, for the overnight hours.

Sunday, temps should rise into the 30s with plenty of sunshine.

"This is great news if you have errands to run or outdoor plans," Dixon said.

Dixon said he's keeping an eye on a potential storm for next week.

"The guidance models are still at odds with the timing and the impact," he said.

While Monday looks to be partly sunny with temps in the 30s to near 40, some models have a storm moving in on Tuesday.

"Clouds will overspread the state and rain or a wintry mix will arrive during the afternoon," Dixon said. "The storm will move through quickly and therefore it should be gone before Wednesday morning."

