Chaz & AJ holiday toy drive kicks off in New Haven

It's become a holiday tradition for radio listeners and television watchers alike.

The Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus Toy Drive got underway on Friday at Jordan's Furniture in New Haven.

The four and a half hour event featured music from Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad, a Pink Floyd tribute band called The Machine and local party band Darik and the Funbags.

Channel 3 meteorologist Scot Haney was also on hand for a number of live broadcasts throughout the morning.

"This is the definition of what the holiday season is about," said host Chaz. "Neighbors helping neighbors and a community coming together in the best way possible."

Organizers said the toys will be distributed to the McGivney Community Center of Bridgeport, Boys and Girls Village of Milford, Center for Human Services of Stratford, Rite-Way-4-Kids of New Haven and Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Previous drives have brought in $100,000 worth of toys.

"This is biggest and best event Chaz and AJ do all year," said Keith Dakin, regional operations manager. "It's loud, it's funny and it's always a great turnout of huge fans of the show who have no hesitation in opening their hearts and wallets to those who need help each year."

The event began at 5:30 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m.

Admission is one unwrapped toy.

Donations can also be made online through WPLR's website here.

