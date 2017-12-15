Police identify man found shot to death outside of Sprague home

State police were on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Sprague Friday morning.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit was camped out on Bay Street. They were photographing the scene and collecting evidence all morning.

Troopers were called there just before midnight on Thursday.

State police said they found a man outside of the home. They said he was shot. He was taken to the Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday evening they identified him as 31-year-old Steven Devost.

"The police have made a determination that there is no further threat to anyone else in town," said First Selectman Catherine Osten. "That it was isolated to that one home."

Osten said the home where it happened is owned by a landlord in New York who rented out the place. However, it's unclear of the victim was a tenant.

Troopers said in addition to looking for clues, they have been speaking with people who live in the area.

Mike Cote told Channel 3 that he was dumbfounded that something like this could happen on his quiet little street.

"I've lived here 5 or 6 years. I've never seen anything like this happen," Cote said. "[I was] surprised to see it when I got home this morning."

It was a similar sentiment at TJ's Cafe.

"[I'm] shocked. A little scared," said Pamela Abare, an area resident. "Things are getting a little out of control all over the place. Not sure what to do any more. Not sure how safe we are anymore."

Osten said state police will be reviewing surveillance footage from nearby town-owned properties to see if they reveal anything.

There's no word if anyone was in the home at the time of the shooting.

State Police detectives investigate 12/14 approx 11:55pm fatal shooting at 1 Bay St in Sprague. One male w/fatal gun shot wounds. There is no threat to the public. Anyone w/any info call detectives at 860-896-3230 or text TIP711 w/info to 274637. https://t.co/igLEErtiQ5 pic.twitter.com/M05CRxFm7H — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 15, 2017

State police said there is no threat to the public.

