State police investigate deadly shooting in Sprague

State police investigate deadly shooting in Sprague

State police are investigating a deadly shooting in Sprague on Friday.
SPRAGUE, CT

State police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Sprague Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes is camped out on Bay Street. Troopers were called to the scene just before midnight.

State police said they found a man outside the home after he was shot. He was taken to the Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine an exact cause and manner of death.

They said there is no threat to the public.

