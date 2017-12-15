State police investigate deadly shooting in Sprague

State police are investigating a deadly shooting in Sprague on Friday. (WFSB)

State police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Sprague Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes is camped out on Bay Street. Troopers were called to the scene just before midnight.

State police said they found a man outside the home after he was shot. He was taken to the Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine an exact cause and manner of death.

State Police detectives investigate 12/14 approx 11:55pm fatal shooting at 1 Bay St in Sprague. One male w/fatal gun shot wounds. There is no threat to the public. Anyone w/any info call detectives at 860-896-3230 or text TIP711 w/info to 274637. https://t.co/igLEErtiQ5 pic.twitter.com/M05CRxFm7H — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 15, 2017

They said there is no threat to the public.

