Police identify 20-year-old man killed in police involved shooting

Police remained on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in New Britain on Friday morning. (WFSB)

New Britain Police have identified the man shot and killed in a deadly officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

Police said 20-year-old year, Bloomfield resident, Zoe Dowdell was killed by police fire when the operator of the car he was in refused to comply with police orders, following a pursuit, and drove head on toward the officers.

Shortly thereafter, police opened fire on the three suspects near the intersection of Newington Avenue and Chapman Street.

One of them, whom police identified as a 15-year-old boy, was scheduled to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on Friday afternoon. He was issued a juvenile summons for carrying weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics.

The other, identified as 18-year-old Noah Young of Bloomfield, was charged with risk of injury to a child, possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell. Young was treated by New Britain General Hospital for graze wounds and released into police custody.

Police have been processing the scene since about 7 p.m. on Thursday and remained on the scene until Friday morning.

They said the scene spanned several blocks and includes the parking lot at Chamberlain Elementary School. The school was closed for the day on Friday as a result of the investigation.

Police said it started when they tried to pull over a driver who was in a vehicle that matched the description of one used in several recent violent carjackings. They tried to stop the car, but the driver fled.

Police said the incident is related to two violent incidents that happened on Monday. In one, shots were fired at a victim. In the second, a victim was pistol-whipped.

City leaders said there is no threat to the neighborhood; however, people who live nearby said they were a bit shaken on Thursday night.

"I heard tons of shots," said Dawn Markunas of New Britain. "Seven, eight ten of them. [I] went to the backdoor, saw the cops running. They made it up the hill. Next thing I know they had tape out and here we are."

Police said they also found a gun on one of the suspects.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut issued a statement that said

“In America, our justice system is supposed to treat people as innocent until proven otherwise, and we value people’s lives over property. Yet police have killed another person in Connecticut, and the public is once again struggling for answers about what happened. Policing should not be a sunlight-free or Constitution-free zone, and it should be beholden to the checks and balances that democracy demands. At minimum, when police shoot and kill someone, the public deserves full transparency. We demand complete, immediate transparency from the New Britain Police Department and a transparent, thorough investigation from the Middlesex State’s Attorney. The New Britain Police Department should immediately identify the police officers who shot to kill and injure three people. If there is dashboard camera footage or other footage of what happened last night, law enforcement should immediately release footage. New Britain police have only released one-sided information, not the full details of what happened. Transparency will not bring back the life lost last night, but it would be a welcome step toward change.”

Young was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to be appear in New Britain Superior Court on December 15th. Connecticut State Police have assumed the control of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.