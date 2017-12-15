Teens arrested following deadly police-involved shooting in New Britain

Police remained on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in New Britain on Friday morning. (WFSB)

New Britain police remained on the scene Friday morning of a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Three suspects were shot near the intersection of Newington Avenue and Chapman Street.

One of them, whom police identified as a 15-year-old boy, was scheduled to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on Friday afternoon. He was issued a juvenile summons for carrying weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a pistol without a permit and possession of narcotics.

The other, identified as 18-year-old Noah Young of Bloomfield, was charged with risk of injury to a child, possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

The suspect who was killed still has not been identified by police.

Police have been processing the scene since about 7 p.m. on Thursday.

They said the scene spans several blocks and includes the parking lot at Chamberlain Elementary School. The school is closed for the day on Friday as a result of the investigation.

Police said it started when they tried to pull over a driver who was in a vehicle that matched the description of one used in several recent violent carjackings.

They tried to stop the car, but the driver fled.

In the area of Chapman Court, police said officers left their cruisers with weapons drawn and ordered the occupants out of the vehicle.

At that point, troopers said the driver drove the vehicle directly at officers.

More than one officer fired at the three people inside.

The vehicle stopped and police detained the suspects. A handgun was found in the vehicle, according to state police.

Police confirmed that one of them was killed. The two others survived.

They said the incident is related to two violent incidents that happened on Monday. In one, shots were fired at a victim. In the second, a victim was pistol-whipped.

City leaders said there is no threat to the neighborhood; however, people who live nearby said they were a bit shaken on Thursday night.

"I heard tons of shots," said Dawn Markunas of New Britain. "Seven, eight ten of them. [I] went to the backdoor, saw the cops running. They made it up the hill. Next thing I know they had tape out and here we are."

Police said they also found a gun on one of the suspects.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.