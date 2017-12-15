Truffle and Parmesan Popcorn

Prep 5 Min.

Cook 2 Min.

Makes 6 Cups

Ingredients

4 Tablespoons of unsalted butter

¼ cup chopped fresh chives

2 teaspoons black truffle salt or oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup grated Parmesan

1 bag microwave popcorn, popped as directed

Directions

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the butter and chives. Sauté until the butter is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and add the truffle oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the popcorn into a large bowl and pour over the truffle butter and sprinkle with Parmesan. Toss well to combine and serve immediately.