Fried Eggplant with Shrimp in a spicy Campari Tomato Vodka Sauce with Goat Cheese

Ingredients

Container of Campari tomatoes

1 small onion, small dice

1-2 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup vodka

Pinch crushed red pepper

½ cup heavy cream

Kosher salt and fresh pepper

4 oz goat cheese

8 shrimp butterflied

1 small eggplant, peeled and sliced into ¾ inch rounds

1 cup all purpose flour

2 eggs

2 tablespoons water

1 cup bread crumbs

¼ cup Romano cheese

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper

Small pkg arugula

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

4 tablespoons olive oil

Reduced balsamic vinegar

Directions

In separate bowls:

1 cup of flour add touch kosher salt and pepper in 1 bowl

2 eggs with 2 tablespoons of water whisked together in 1 bowl

1 cup bread crumbs and ¼ cup grated Romano, mixed together in last bowl.

Dredge eggplant in flour mixture, dip in egg, and finally dredge in bread crumb mixture. Continue until all eggplant is completely covered. In a large saute pan add ¼ cup canola oil. Let the oil get hot, add eggplant. Let it get nice and crispy on one side, turn over and crisp on the other side. Don’t crowd the eggplant in the pan. Fry all the eggplant remove and put on a plate covered with paper towels.

For Vodka Sauce:

In a small saute pan medium high heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil, add onions, saute 2 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper. Saute 1 minute, add vodka. Cook down until reduced by half. Add shrimp to pan, cook through. Add heavy cream, salt and paper to taste. Keep warm, but don’t boil. Toss arugula with olive oil, lemon and salt and pepper to taste.

To assemble:

Lay eggplant on plate, top with 4 shrimp and sauce, add some crumbled goat cheese and top with some arugula and a drizzle of reduced balsamic.