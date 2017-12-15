Man arrested following store clerk stabbing in Willimantic

Jose Rosa-Mass was arrested for stabbing a clerk and robbing a store, according to Willimantic police. (Willimantic police)

A 20-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a clerk and robbing a convenience store in Willimantic last month.

According to police, Jose Rosa-Mass was arrested on Friday for the crime.

On Nov. 28, they said Rosa-Mass went to the Eastern Market Convenience store, and showed a gun to the clerk.

At one point, the clerk tried to grab the gun and a fight ensued.

The clerk gained control of the weapon, but was stabbed by Rosa-Mass, who also had a knife.

Rosa-Mass then fled.

The victim was treated and released from Windham Hospital.

Eyewitnesses and evidence helped police identify Rosa-Mass as the suspect.

He was first arrested on Dec. 12 for an unrelated incident for criminal trespass. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

For the robbery, Rosa-Mass was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, fifth-degree larceny and breach of peace.

His court-set bond was set at $200,000.

He also faced a judge on Friday in Danielson Superior Court.

