Home care aid accused of stealing, selling patient's electric guitars

A woman working as a personal care attendant is accused of stealing items from a patient and selling them.

Barbara Jean Nolan, 54, of Southington, was taken into custody on Dec. 2 on an arrest warrant.

According to police, the victim came to them at the end of September when he realized that over the past month, multiple items and cash had been stolen from his home.

According to the warrant, Nolan was hired as a home care aid for the victim.

He reported suspicious behavior by Nolan during the timeframe of the thefts.

Officers said they found that Nolan stole two electric guitars and sold them to a local music shop.

They said it also looked like once Nolan realized police were investigating, she went back to the shop, purchased the guitars back and returned them to the victim.

The guitars were worth about $1,800, according to police.

Nolan was charged with fourth-degree larceny.

She was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and appeared in Bristol Superior Court on Monday.

