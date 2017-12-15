PD: Bristol man stole $80 worth of items from grocery store

A Bristol man was arrested after being accused of stealing $80 of merchandise from the grocery store.

Police said 27-year-old David Maran was seen Thursday afternoon at the Shop Rite in Southington loading items into a shopping cart, and then exiting the store without paying.

Loss prevention officials approached Maran in the parking lot and discovered he had taken $80.77 worth of assorted grocery items.

As he was being taken into custody, police said they found Maran to be in possession of "a glass smoking pipe, commonly used to ingest narcotics, with charred residue inside a rolled up in a paper towel."

He was charged with sixth-degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

