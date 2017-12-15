Mt. Southington opens for season today

Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
New Britain police remained on the scene Friday morning of a deadly officer-involved shooting.More >
New Britain police remained on the scene Friday morning of a deadly officer-involved shooting.More >
Most children will abandon their belief in Santa by the age of eight. But should you tell them sooner?More >
Most children will abandon their belief in Santa by the age of eight. But should you tell them sooner?More >
A Louisiana man faces life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend's convicted molester.More >
A Louisiana man faces life in prison in the murder of his girlfriend's convicted molester.More >
A man in Wisconsin is facing animal mistreatment charges after he allegedly bathed a dog in boiling water, according to a criminal complaint.More >
A man in Wisconsin is facing animal mistreatment charges after he allegedly bathed a dog in boiling water, according to a criminal complaint.More >
A 37-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stole a donation jar for cancer research from a liquor store in East Haven last month.More >
A 37-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stole a donation jar for cancer research from a liquor store in East Haven last month.More >
State police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Sprague Friday morning.More >
State police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a home in Sprague Friday morning.More >
Police in New Britain responded to an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday evening.More >
Police in New Britain responded to an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday evening.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >