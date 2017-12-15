Mt. Southington ready for Saturday's opening day

There were no complaints about the cold at Mt. Southington on Friday.

The bitter temperatures are perfect for making snow, and those snow machines have been working overtime.

“We’re making snow, trying to get this place open for Saturday,” said Shane Riley, snowmaking manager.

For Riley, it’s been a long, cold few days, and hard work getting ready for opening weekend, which is right on schedule this year.

“This is really good December weather. We’re down probably about 10 degrees now, so we can really push a lot of water through the snow guns,” said Jay Dougherty, general manager.

The snowmaking system is new, and more efficient.

“We’ve increased our capacity by 25 percent. And it’s helping us operate by reducing the time it takes for us to cover most of our trails,” Dougherty said.

The snow guns have been going since Tuesday and they expect to have at least six trails open on Saturday.

Plus, with a solid base piling up, they say two more trails could open during the weekend.

“Prime conditions. Weather like this brings perfect skiing conditions. Nice powdery snow,” Riley said.

The mountain opens for the season on Saturday at 9 a.m.

