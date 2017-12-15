CT man set to be deported seeks sanctuary in Old Lyme

Mariano Cardoso Sr. was expected to be deported on Dec. 15. (WFSB)

A Connecticut man who was supposed to be deported on Friday is seeking sanctuary in an Old Lyme church.

Mariano Cardoso Sr. was ordered to return to Mexico by Hartford I.C.E.

He has lived in the United States for 27 years and spent 17 of them in New Britain.

On Friday, Cardoso Sr. sought sanctuary at the First Congregational Church in Old Lyme.

He owns a landscaping company in New Britain and records show that he has never been convicted of a crime.

He has three children, two of whom were born in the country and are U.S. citizens.

Cardoso's family said he came to the U.S. in 1990 from Mexico and tried to seek asylum. However, he was denied because his lawyer made a mistake on the paperwork.

When he was told to leave the country, he did.

He eventually returned and settled in Connecticut.

Over the years, his family said he's been granted stays until 2011 when he was set to be deported again.

