CREC places teacher on leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior

A teacher has been placed on leave by the Capitol Region Education Council after allegations were made about an inappropriate relationship.

The allegations about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student were made on Dec. 13, said Greg Florio, executive director of CREC.

Officials said the teacher works at the Arts Academy Colt Campus, on Vernon Street in Hartford.

After the allegations were made, the unidentified teacher was placed on leave. School officials also notified the Department of Children and Families and police.

“We are cooperating fully with authorities as this matter is investigated. The safety of our students is always our top priority,” Florio said.

It is unclear if the student attends the high school or the middle school, but Channel 3 is told the alleged incident didn't take place at either school and may have happened in another town.

Letters were sent to parents but with limited information.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.