Lyft is teaming up with XL Center, Pratt and Whitney Stadium

The company behind the XL Center and Pratt and Whitney Stadium is teaming up with Lyft.

The special partnership with Spectra Venue Management means riders will get special discounts to events.

All you have to do is make sure you hail your rides from special designated areas near the venues.

A promotional code, ‘XLCENTER’, provides up to $5 off for a new user’s first four rides.

Officials said, at all XL Center events, “Lyft passengers can easily meet their ride at the designated pickup and drop off location by St. Patrick, St. Anthony Church located on the corner of Church Street and Ann Street.”

The pickup and drop off location for Lyft riders at Pratt & Whitney Stadium events will be at the Silver Lane Entrance.

