Students, staff warned about case of mumps at Amity High

Families in Woodbridge are being warned about a possible exposure to mumps after a person was diagnosed earlier this month.

The Quinnipiack Valley Health District said one case of mumps was diagnosed the week of Dec. 3 at Amity High School in Woodbridge.

It is unclear at this time if it was a student or a staff member who was diagnosed.

To learn more about mumps, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.