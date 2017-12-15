Two suspects used fake money at Naugatuck liquor store

Fake money has been passed around in Naugatuck, and police are on the lookout for who is responsible.

Naugatuck police said it happened at Fine Wine and Liquor on Meadow Street last month.

"After the person left I noticed, there were two signatures, one over the other, and then I noticed this little shelf here, that's not on a $100 bill was faintly there,” said the manager of the store who didn’t want to be identified.

The manager said the two suspects bleached a real bill and then made it into a $100 in order to buy two bottles of liquor at the family-owned shop.

"If I used a pen on it, it probably would have said it was a real bill because it was a real bill, just printed over,” the manager said.

One way to spot a fake bill is to hold it up to the light and look for a holograph of the face image on the bill.

For instance, if it’s a bill had been bleached, you'd see the image of Andrew Jackson who appears on a $20, as opposed to Benjamin Franklin who's on a $100.

Also, holding the bill up to the light will also reveal a thin vertical stripe containing a text that spells out the bill's denomination.

"It happens every year, not only hundreds but usually everything else, 20s. This time of year, people try to get away with whatever they can,” said Donna Cossette of Naugatuck.

She said it’s a shame to hear that her favorite mom and pop package store was targeted, but the liquor store says it happens to businesses more than you would think. The only difference is the two suspects were caught on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naugatuck police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.