Isolated Rain/Snow Showers...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

This afternoon will feature a cloudy sky and isolated rain or even snow showers, but they won't amount to anything. Temperatures today will reach the mid-30s inland, near 40 along the shoreline.

Other than some temperature swings, the week’s weather looks fairly tranquil. Tomorrow we pop well into the 40s, then behind a cold front on Wednesday and Thursday, highs will only be in the 30s. Then, we start warming back up toward the end of the week.

Later Friday into Saturday, a storm system looks to pass to the west of CT… this puts us on the mild side, meaning we’ll get rain from it. Sunday, Christmas Eve, appears to be dry and seasonable as of now.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A LITTLE SNOW, POSSIBLY SOME FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING

We're looking at a little snow and possibly some freezing rain this morning, particularly in our four southern counties. A storm system is sending a warm front our way and, out ahead of this front, we've got a little snow/freezing rain. Lows are in the 20s and everything outside is super-cooled from days of cold weather, so the precipitation will easily stick to most surfaces without melting. Please be careful driving on untreated road surfaces. For this reason, southern Connecticut is under a Winter Weather Advisory right now.

Weather conditions should improve this afternoon. After any snow or wintry mix ends, we may see some partial clearing. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and not as cool. You can expect the temperature to hover right around 30 degrees.

MILDER TUESDAY

Tomorrow will be warmer. A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow, but won’t arrive until late. It could spread a few rain or snow showers into Connecticut during the afternoon. In advance of the front, a southwesterly flow of milder air will send temperatures rising into the 40s!

COOLER WEDNESDAY

On the heels of Tuesday’s front, colder air will spread over the region Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees in the morning, but temperatures will drop during the afternoon. We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A strong west to northwesterly wind could gust to 40 mph and that will certainly add to the chill, especially later in the day when the air turns colder.

END OF NEXT WEEK

Thursday will be a calmer and more comfortable day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs around 40 degrees. Friday will also bring fair weather with milder temperatures; readings will rise into the 40s.

Another storm or front will approach New England on Saturday. A strong southwesterly flow will develop and temperatures are expected to rise well above normal. We are forecasting highs in the 50s Saturday afternoon. At the same time, a cold front will come through the state and bring a period of rain. Drier, slightly cooler weather will follow Christmas Eve Sunday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

