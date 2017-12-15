Snow this evening, but a nice weekend!

THE WEEKEND

Overall, you should expect a nice weekend, which is great news if you have errands to run or a holiday party to attend! The air will remain cold, but we don’t have to worry about any more snow. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 30s. A brisk westerly wind will keep wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s.

High pressure will move directly over New England by late Saturday night, providing for a clear sky and light wind. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens in many outlying areas, but single digits are possible in the normally colder locations especially with the fresh snow cover.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. High pressure will crest over New England and that means the wind will be light and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 30s once again.

A warm front could bring some cloud cover by late Sunday and it could send some snow or a wintry mix our way by late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK

Monday’s forecast is tricky. The GFS guidance model keeps Connecticut completely dry; however, the NAM and the European Model are forecasting snow or a wintry mix Monday morning in association with a front setting up to the south of New England. For now, we’ll go with the snowier scenario. It is possible snow will make for a slippery Monday morning commute. Weather conditions should improve Monday afternoon. Snow or a wintry mix will end and we may see some partial clearing. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A cold front will approach New England from the west on Tuesday. It could spread a few rain or snow showers into Connecticut during the afternoon. In advance of the front, a southwesterly flow of milder air will send temperatures rising into the 40s!

On the heels of the front, colder air will overspread the region on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees in the morning, but temperatures will drop during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers are possible as well. We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A strong west to northwesterly wind could gust to 40 mph and that will certainly add to the chill, especially later in the day when the air turns colder.

Thursday will be a calmer and more comfortable day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs around 40 degrees.

Another storm or front will approach New England on Friday. Once again, a southwesterly flow will develop and temperatures are expected to rise well above normal. We are forecasting highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

