Drivers deal with cold temps, snowy roads on Friday

AAA was busy on Friday as drivers dealt with cold temps (WFSB)

Friday was a busy day for AAA.

With freezing temperatures, more than 100 customers per hour had been calling for roadside assistance.

The biggest problems were dead batteries and problems with tires.

“With this extreme cold, we get basically dead batteries and cars that don’t want to start. Most of the time people are not checking their air pressure that’s something very important especially with slick roads,” said Angel Gonzalez, with AAA roadside assistance.

As cars struggle to start in extreme cold, an AAA spokesperson said it’s important to keep an eye on your air pressure during the winter months.

Earlier today a customer in West Hartford says her car just did not want to work.

“I was getting some post-its for my essay and I got into my car and it did not turn on and there was a beeping and it was frustrating,” said Caroline Kriesen, of West Hartford.

The timing of the snow coming right around the evening rush on Friday.

For Friday’s snow, the state’s Department of Transportation didn’t pretreat roads because temps were too low, but the spokesperson said there is still salt residue left over from the last snowfall on all of the state roads.

“If you’re driving around today you’re probably seeing that white residue on the state roads that essentially acts as a statewide pretreatment and that salt will reactivate as soon as the snow starts to fall,” said Kevin Nursick, DOT spokesperson.

He urges drivers to take it slow, leave room with the car in front of you and build in extra travel time.

