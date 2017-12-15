Pregnant woman recovering after being hit by car in Wallingford

A pregnant woman was hit by a car in Wallingford on Friday night. (WFSB)

A woman and her unborn child are recovering after she was hit by a car while walking in Wallingford on Friday night.

The unidentified woman with her small child was crossing North Turnpike Road around 7 p.m. when police said she was struck by the car. Police said the child was not injured.

The woman was unconscious when officers arrived but gained consciousness before being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police said she was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon and the woman and her unborn child's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

North Turnpike Road was closed for a period of time for the police investigation.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Police are investigating the crash and no charges have been filed in the crash. Police added that the weather and visibility may have played a factor in the crash.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.