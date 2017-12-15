Pregnant woman hit by car in Wallingford

Wallingford police responded to Route 150 on Friday evening after a pregnant woman was hit by a car.

Police said the woman was crossing the road with her small child when she was struck by the car.

The child was not injured.

The woman was unconscious when officers arrived, but gained consciousness before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Police said she is in stable condition. The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Police are investigating the crash and no arrests have been made.

