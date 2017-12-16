Hamden opens warming centers in town

At least one Connecticut town opened its warming centers this weekend to keep residents warm this weekend.

The "extreme weather" has caused Hamden to open its warming centers for those in need over the next few days.

All fire stations, the foyer of the Hamden Police Department and Miller Memorial Library will be open on Saturday for people who need to get inside.

The locations of the 24-hour warming centers are the following:

Fire Station 2 - 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

Fire Station 3 - 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517

Fire Station 4 - 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

Fire Station 5 - 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

Fire Station 9 - 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518

Police Department - 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

People can call non-emergency dispatch at 203-230-4000 and in cases of emergency always call 911 for immediate assistance.

For warming center locations across Connecticut, click here.

To read the full technical discussion, click here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.