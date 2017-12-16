Arrest made in 2016 Plainville house fire

Pietro Marcuccio was in connection with house fire in 2016 in Plainville. (Plainville Police Department)

Police made an arrest in connection with a house fire in 2016 in Plainville.

Investigators charged 53-year-old Pietro Marcuccio, of Terryville,with first-degree arson and insurance fraud.

The arrest of Marcuccio comes after a house fire at 66 Russell Ave. in Plainville on Oct. 2, 2016.

Marcuccio was held on a $500,000 bond and is currently incarcerated.

