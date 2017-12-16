Arrest made in 2016 Plainville house fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Arrest made in 2016 Plainville house fire

Pietro Marcuccio was in connection with house fire in 2016 in Plainville. (Plainville Police Department) Pietro Marcuccio was in connection with house fire in 2016 in Plainville. (Plainville Police Department)
Police made an arrest in connection with a house fire in 2016 in Plainville.

Investigators charged 53-year-old Pietro Marcuccio, of Terryville,with first-degree arson and insurance fraud. 

The arrest of Marcuccio comes after a house fire at 66 Russell Ave. in Plainville on Oct. 2, 2016. 

Marcuccio was held on a $500,000 bond and is currently incarcerated. 

