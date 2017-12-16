PD: Arrest made after woman stole cancer survivor's donation jar

East Haven police are searching for a woman who they said stole a donation jar from a liquor store.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stole a donation jar for cancer research from a liquor store in East Haven last month.

Police charged New Haven resident Nicole Bova with sixth-degree larceny.

The arrest of Bova comes after surveillance video showed her taking a jar off the counter from the East Haven Discount Wine and Liquors on Nov. 16.

The owner of East Haven Discount Wine and Liquors, Hiten Patel, was collecting the funds for the Smilow Cancer Hospital. Patel previously told Channel 3 he was treated with care and compassion at the Smilow Cancer Hospital when he was suffering from tongue cancer over the summer.

"The people at Smilow took care of me like my own family," Patel previously told Channel 3. "Seeing those little kids with cancer just broke me down one day when I was on the floor. So I said I’m going to pay it back."

Following the release of the video to the media, police said "tips came pouring in from the community" and Bova was identified as the suspect in the theft.

"This theft occurred during the time of year where people tend to feel the most generous. We do not want this incident to discourage people from donating to important causes like this in the future. We want to thank the community for their help in identifying the person responsible for this theft," East Haven Police Lt. Joseph M. Murgo said in a statement on Saturday.

Bova turned herself into police on Friday and was released on a $500 bond. She is expected to be arraigned in court on Dec. 29.

