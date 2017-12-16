Operation E.L.F. holds its annual holiday party for military families

A Connecticut charity is throwing local military families a holiday party on Saturday to help “ease hardship and address the financial stresses of deployment throughout the year.”

Operation E.L.F., which stands for embracing lonely families, is hosting the event at the William A. O'Neill Armory in Hartford.

The charity aims to easy the hardship and financial stress on military families. On Saturday afternoon, they will hand out toys the children.

Nearly 200 family members, including 100 kids of deployed military members are expected to attend the holiday party.

More than 90 volunteers donated their time to Operation E.L.F. to help wrap gifts and work the event itself.

The Connecticut National Guard currently has more than 100 service members deployed in support of operations around the world, with another 300 currently in the deployment cycle.

