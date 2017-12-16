Thousands of wreaths to be laid on grave sites of CT service men and women

About 9,000 wreaths will be laid on the gravesites of Connecticut service men and women in Middletown on Saturday. (WFSB File photo)

About 9,000 wreaths will be laid on the grave sites of Connecticut service men and women.

Volunteers will meet on Saturday afternoon at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. The organizers said this event is the first year they will have a wreath for every headstone.

Wreaths Across America Day is held every year on the second Saturday of December. The annual event is taking place at more than 1,200 cemeteries across the country Saturday, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Each wreath from the Connecticut event is sponsored by fundraising efforts led by the Civil Air Patrol Connecticut Chapter, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Department of Veterans AffairsActing Commissioner Thomas J. Saad, LT. Gov. Nancy Wyman and leaders from the Civil Air Patrol Connecticut Chapter are expected to attend the event.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.