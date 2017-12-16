No injuries reported after commercial building fire in Meriden

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Meriden on Saturday morning. (WFSB)

The fire was reported at 20 Powers Dr. around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities said the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

There were no reported injuries.

